Billie Eilish Announces 'Happier Than Ever, The World Tour': See The Dates

Billie Eilish is ready to make the most of the 2022 year with her just-announced "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour." On Friday (May 21), the superstar unveiled her big plans to return to the road with the 32-date North American arena run in support of her upcoming album of the same name. It kicks off in New Orleans on February 3, before making its way around the country and wrapping up with a three-night stint at Los Angeles' The Forum on April 6, 8, and 9. After the leg, Eilish will make her way to European markets for the summer. Tickets for the general public will go on sale next Friday, while past purchaser, official platinum, and verified fan presales will start beforehand.