newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Billie Eilish Announces 'Happier Than Ever, The World Tour': See The Dates

Posted by 
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Billie Eilish is ready to make the most of the 2022 year with her just-announced "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour." On Friday (May 21), the superstar unveiled her big plans to return to the road with the 32-date North American arena run in support of her upcoming album of the same name. It kicks off in New Orleans on February 3, before making its way around the country and wrapping up with a three-night stint at Los Angeles' The Forum on April 6, 8, and 9. After the leg, Eilish will make her way to European markets for the summer. Tickets for the general public will go on sale next Friday, while past purchaser, official platinum, and verified fan presales will start beforehand.

onairwithryan.iheart.com
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Prudential Center#Pepsi Center#Golden 1 Center#Charlotte Arena#Las Vegas#Orleans Arena#Toronto Star#Los Angeles#The World Tour#North American#The Forum#European#Bipoc#Reverb#North American#State Farm Arena#Keybank Center#Wells Fargo Center#Centre Bell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Buffalo, NYnewyorkupstate.com

Billie Eilish tour dates include Upstate NY concert

Billie Eilish is bringing her “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour” to Upstate New York. The “Everything I Wanted” singer announced her 2022 tour dates over the weekend, including a Feb. 12 concert at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. No opening act has been named for the 7:30 p.m. show.
Celebritiesazbigmedia.com

Billie Eilish will bring tour to Gila River Arena

Following the release of her latest single ‘Your Power,’ and ahead of the July 30 release of her forthcoming album ‘Happier Than Ever,’ Darkroom/Interscope Records artist Billie Eilish has announced the first leg of her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, set to commence in February 2022. The tour will stop at Gila River Arena on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
CelebritiesPosted by
Forbes

Billie Eilish, DJ Khaled, Sam Hunt And Travis Scott: 5 Songs Making Moves On The Hot 100

No. 10 - Billie Eilish - “Your Power”. As she gets ready to release her sophomore album Happier Than Ever this summer, Billie Eilish has doled out the latest single from the collection, titled “Your Power.” The tune narrowly missed the Hot 100 last week, landing just a few spots below the tally on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 instead. Now, it debuts at No. 10 on the ranking, bringing the teen superstar back to the highest tier for the fifth time in her career.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Billie Eilish tour coming to Pittsburgh in February

Billie Eilish will play her first Pittsburgh show, on her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, at the PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 8. The Grammy-winning superstar will be touring behind the new album, “Happier Than Ever,” coming on July 30. Tickets will go on sale at noon May 28...
Nebraska State1011now.com

Billie Eilish world tour will include Nebraska stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Singing sensation Billie Eilish is coming to Omaha. The seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist announced her “Happier Than Ever” world tour in a news release Friday. Her 32-date North American leg of the tour, which launches Feb. 3 in New Orleans, will include an Omaha stop March 16 at the CHI Health Center. Tickets go on sale at noon May 28, but “verified fans” can preorder now through May 23 here. To be verified, fans must register with the site before they can purchase tickets.
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin Plot Co-Headlining Fall Tour

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are now set to embark on a co-headlining tour of North America this fall. The pair were supposed to go on tour last year, but the dates were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new 26-date run features a handful of rescheduled shows — for which original tickets will be valid — as well as a slew of new dates.
Musicmetalinsider.net

In This Moment announce rescheduled tour dates

In This Moment have announced their return to the road this fall. The trek dubbed The In-Between Tour has been rescheduled to September with Black Veil Brides, DED, and Raven Black. Tickets go on sale this Friday (21st) at 10am local time via this location. “We are elated and excited...
Grand Rapids, MItreblezine.com

Andy Shauf announces tour dates

Andy Shauf has announced fall and winter North American tour dates. The singer/songwriter has lined up dates in support of his 2020 album The Neon Skyline, which will be followed by a series of dates in Europe in spring 2022. Take a look at all his upcoming dates below. Shauf has also shared a new video for his single “Living Room,” which you can check out below.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Bobby Bones Show

Jason Aldean Announces 2021 'Back In The Saddle Tour': See The Dates

Jason Aldean is hitting the road, and he’s bringing some friends along for the ride!. This Saturday (May 15), the “We Back” crooner announced his upcoming “Back in the Saddle Tour” will be primed to take off late this summer. Aldean will kick off the months-long trek at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia, in August, and will conclude in October at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, Florida.
MusicBillboard

David Bisbal Announces 'En Tus Planes' U.S. Tour: See the Dates

After postponing his 2020 tour dates, David Bisbal is hitting the road for his 2021 "En Tus Planes" trek that is set to kick off Sept. 30 at The Fillmore in Miami. The coast-to-coast U.S. tour -- which will follow Bisbal's 11 shows in Spain over the summer -- will make stops in major cities such as Los Angeles, New York and Chicago. The 16-date tour will wrap up Oct. 30 in San Jose, Calif.
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Jonas Brothers Announce 'Remember This' Tour With Guest Kelsea Ballerini

It's happening! The Jonas Brothers are headed back out on the road on a new tour, and they're doing it with special guest Kelsea Ballerini. Rumors of a tour began swirling this week after the band and the country star shared the same video on Instgram of Kevin, Joe and Nick facetiming Kelsea while standing in front of the the Hollywood Bowl. Well, Kelsea finally answered and in a new video, the guys ask her to go on tour with them, to which she responded, "I think it sounds like a really good idea."
Musicedmidentity.com

Lindsey Stirling Announces 2021 Artemis Tour Dates

Platinum-selling electronic artist and violinist Lindsey Stirling will be setting off on the 35-date Artemis tour across the US this summer. From the screen to the stage, Lindsey Stirling has been captivating fans with her unique, violin-driven electronic music. After the 2019 release of her chart-topping album Artemis, dates for her summer 2021 Artemis Tour have been announced with 35 stops across the US. Stirling took to TikTok for her official tour announcement with “First Tour in Forever,” a fun spin on the Frozen song. Joining her is electro-pop artist Kiesza, as well as singer Mako – who is featured on her latest single “Lose You Now” – on select dates.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Cory Wong announces first-ever Wongnotes tour (30+ dates/11-piece band)

GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter, producer, and guitarist extraordinaire Cory Wong has announced the first ever live tour by Cory and the Wongnotes. The North American headline tour – which will see Wong performing two nightly sets backed by an 11-piece big band including a full six-member horn section including members of the Hornheads as well as members of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert house band along with featured vocalist Antwaun Stanley – begins November 3 in Kansas City, MO and then continues into February 2022; support comes from special guest Sierra Hull on select dates. Fan presales (powered by Seated) are available today at 12:00 PM (ET) through Wednesday, May 12 at 10:00 PM (local) – Password: WONGNOTES. Local presales follow on Thursday, May 13 from 10:00 AM-10:00 PM (local). General Admission sales begin Friday, May 14 at 10:00 AM (local). For complete details and ticket availability, please see www.corywongmusic.com/tour.