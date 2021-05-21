30+ Easy Shrimp Recipes That Are Perfect for Weeknight Dinners
You'd be hard-pressed to find a seafood as delicious, versatile, and affordable as shrimp. Whether you're tossing angel hair pasta in a shrimp and garlic sauce or making shrimp tacos for the perfect summer dinner, shrimp are a lean, delicious protein that can be incorporated in any meal. The best shrimp recipes, however, are the ones that you're going to make consistently. For some, this might mean getting creative with how they cook shrimp and staying away from the more traditional shrimp recipes. For others, this might mean staying as simple as humanly possible via sheet pan dinners, or sticking to simple combinations to please a household of picky eaters.