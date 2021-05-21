30+ Easy Shrimp Recipes That Are Perfect for Weeknight Dinners

As a home economics foods teacher, I love teaching kids how to cook. It is a life skill that has its benefits right from the beginning and lasts a lifetime. The early stages may have its challenges because you know you could do it faster and better yourself, but it is worth the investment. I remember teaching my oldest daughter, Sabrina, how to flute the edges of a pie when she was 3 or 4 years old. Now she teaches others how to cook. My other two daughters, and Veronica are both very good cooks, experimenting and expanding their recipe collection all the time.