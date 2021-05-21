newsbreak-logo
Why Building Safety Month Matters to You

 3 days ago
Kirstin Davis, Communications Manager – Community & Economic Development, 509.625.7773

The most important thing a quality building does is provide life safety. Did you know that inspecting residential and commercial structures is also a good investment? According to a 2019 National Institute of Building Sciences study, staying current with building codes generates an average benefit of $11 for every $1 invested.

The City of Spokane’s Development Services Center recognizes May as the International Code Councils Building Safety Month and is committed to recognizing that our growth and strength depends on the safety and economic value of the homes, buildings and infrastructure that serve our residents, visitors and employees.

Our emphasis this May will be getting back to basics and ensuring all active construction sites meet these essential requirements of the building code.

When your building inspector visits the project site the three A’s must be present and visible before an inspection can be completed.

  • All permits posted
  • Addresses
  • Approved drawings on site

Posting permits at a single, conspicuous location allows inspectors to verify the total scope of work to be inspected.

Ensuring your address is visible takes away the need for guesswork by emergency response teams in an event of an injury or accident.

Approved drawings and documents must be on site to allow inspection staff to verify that the construction occurring is code compliant with the permitted and approved plans.

If you have questions about inspections, please contact the Development Services Center.

