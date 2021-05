Magic: The Gathering's first foray into the Forgotten Realms begins this summer, and we have a first look at some of the cards and characters that will appear in this sure to popular set. Wizards of the Coast provided Magic: The Gathering fans with a first look at "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms," the upcoming expansion featuring the characters and experiences from Dungeons & Dragons' most well-known setting. The set will officially be released on MTG Arena and Magic Online on July 8th, with a full worldwide physical release coming on July 23rd.