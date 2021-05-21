newsbreak-logo
Dalton, Varnell farmers markets offer veggies and more

By Charles Oliver charlesoliver@dailycitizen.news
The Daily Citizen
 1 day ago
File/Daily Citizen-News Santos and Maria Guevara set out vegetables at their booth during the Downtown Dalton Farmers Market in this file photo.

Shoppers will find plenty of fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables at local farmers markets. But they'll find much more than that, said businessman Kasey Carpenter, who is the point of contact for the Downtown Dalton Farmers Market.

"There's jewelry and other crafts," he said. "There's flowers. We've got a lady who sells honey. There's a lot of baked goods. We've got a lady who makes Belgian waffles. There's something for everybody."

The Downtown Dalton Farmers Market, which is sponsored by the Downtown Dalton Development Authority, will take place on Dalton Green, 117 N. Selvidge St., Tuesdays and Saturdays from June 5 to Oct. 2. On Tuesdays it will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Saturdays it will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Varnell farmers market will also return this year, at the picnic area on Main Street, from June 2 to Sept. 29. It's open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

#Food Drink#Green Vegetables#Farmers Markets#Baked Goods#Jewelry#Dalton Varnell Farmers#Dalton Green#Honey#Flowers#Crafts#Saturdays#Shoppers#Open Mondays#Belgian Waffles
