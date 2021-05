Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I love spending time at the beach during the summer. Nothing feels better to me than soaking up the sun and laying out on a blanket, feeling the cool breeze and hearing the waves crash in and out along the shoreline. I'd been searching high and low for a quality beach blanket to bring with me on my trips. After trying the Yeti Lowlands Blanket, I found a winner. The blanket has garnered a nearly perfect 5-star rating on Amazon, with reviewers saying that it's "worth every penny."