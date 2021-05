I don't want to jinx it, but I have some fun things on the calendar this summer. My vaccinated friends have weekly cocktails lined up, my fiancé and I are having an engagement party, and I get to go back to my Pilates class in the studio. To say I'm excited would be the biggest understatement. And what's a plan without a cute outfit? Of course, I've already come up with warm-weather looks to debut as the season unfolds. You know I'm all for a spot where I can scoop up everything at once, so a majority of the wardrobe I've put together is from Amazon. From farmers-market getups to date-night essentials, keep scrolling for all the looks I'm ready to wear ASAP.