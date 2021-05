Not all people who have Samsung Galaxy Buds truly wireless earbuds use it for their Samsung or even Android devices. We have good news for those who are using the earbuds with their Windows 10 devices. A new Galaxy Buds app is now available to download from the Microsoft Store so you can use it to manage your earbuds that you paired with your Windows 10 PCs, the Hololens, and the Surface Hub. This is part of the strengthening of the partnership between Samsung and Microsoft.