Celebrities

'The View': Meghan McCain Flames 'Sanctimonious Tool' Chris Cuomo for Silence on Brother's Allegations (Video)

By Alex Noble
TheWrap
TheWrap
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Meghan McCain has the balls Chris Cuomo lacks, if you ask McCain herself. “The View” kicked off its Friday episode breaking down the controversy surrounding CNN correspondent Chris Cuomo’s involvement in the handling of his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual assault allegations. McCain wasted no time in weighing in on the issue.

EntertainmentNPR

Media Controversies Embroil Chris Cuomo, Martin Bashir

Two well-known journalists have found themselves at the center of media ethics controversies: CNN's Chris Cuomo and former BBC correspondent Martin Bashir. We're going to turn now to a couple of media ethics controversies that have been in the news this past week. One of them is here in the U.S. It's caused by revelations that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo advised his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and some staff members on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations made against the governor. The other controversy has been unfolding in the U.K., where the BBC was forced to issue an apology after an independent report concluded that journalist Martin Bashir had used "deceitful behaviour," quote-unquote, to convince Princess Diana to give the network one of the most-watched interviews in its history.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Chris Cuomo and his problematic year at CNN

CNN's biggest star has become the network's most problematic star over the past year- maybe even more so than Jeffrey Toobin. Chris Cuomo was forced to address a stunning report from The Washington Post revealing that he participated in strategy sessions earlier this year with his brother, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, amid growing sexual misconduct allegations.
EntertainmentTahlequah Daily Press

EDITORIAL: Cuomo’s ‘tampering’ questions judgment

Journalists and pundits have to play by the same rules as everyone else. Otherwise, they’ll lapse into an ethical breach from which they may never recover. That’s why it’s disappointing to learn that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo took part in phone discussions with employees of his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on how to handle sexual harassment allegations against the latter. A question comes to mind: “How could he be so stupid?” Most journalists – and informants, for that matter – understand if more than two people are privy to a conversation, it’s likely one will let the cat out of the bag.
EntertainmentNew York Post

‘CNN Fire Fredo’: Curtis Sliwa demands Chris Cuomo’s ouster

He wants Chris Cuomo’s career to sleep with the fishes. Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa demanded Saturday that CNN axe its embattled anchor over the revelation that he had a secret role in the family’s political business — as a de facto aide to older brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid his mushrooming scandals.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Chris Cuomo Is Very Sorry He Advised His Scandal-Ridden Brother

Chris Cuomo apologized Thursday night after a Washington Post report revealed he helped his brother, Andrew Cuomo, navigate the sexual misconduct scandal that rocked the New York governor’s office earlier this year. “I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,” he said on his CNN show. “Being a journalist and a brother to a politician is unique and a unique challenge, and I have a unique responsibility to balance those roles. It’s not always easy.”
Public HealthNew York Post

Maskhole! Chris Cuomo wears face covering alone in convertible

If only he played it this safe with his journalism ethics …. Fully vaccinated CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has taken mask-wearing to absurd heights — covering his face as he cruised alone in a convertible with the top down amid the latest scandal to hit his family. Photos show the...
EntertainmentMedia Matters

CNN’s Cuomo problem just keeps getting worse

CNN host Chris Cuomo’s inextricable conflict of interest received new attention on Thursday when The Washington Post revealed his participation in strategy calls earlier this year advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), on how to respond to women who had worked with the governor and said that he had sexually harassed them. Chris Cuomo “encouraged his brother to take a defiant position and not to resign from the governor’s office” in discussions that “included the Democratic governor, his top aide, his communications team, lawyers and a number of outside advisers,” the Post reported.
EntertainmentPosted by
Primetimer

CNN is facing a "full-blown crisis" with Chris Cuomo: "It’s not just that he advised his brother — it’s how he advised his brother"

On Thursday night, the Cuomo Prime Time host apologized but defended his decision to advise brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on his sexual harassment scandal in March. “I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot. I never intended for that, I would never intent for that, and I’m sorry for that,” Cuomo said, adding that of course he would offer his brother advice. “I can be objective about just about any topic, but not my family. I’m family first, job second," he said. The problem is part of Chris Cuomo's advice to his brother was to invoke "cancel culture," according to The Washington Post. As The Post's Erik Wemple points out, "it’s not just that he advised his brother — it’s how he advised his brother. We have asked CNN whether the 'cancel culture' comment squares with the values of CNN, which has projected a far different message in its coverage of the #MeToo movement. Whatever the answer from the network, Andrew Cuomo has certainly chosen the defiant route....For this transgression, Chris Cuomo deserves every bit of ridicule thrown his way. Folks who work in journalism make a decision: We’re here to cover politicians and their consiglieres, not to work with them. The next time Chris Cuomo appears on air, he should disclose all of his advice-dispensing activities and beg for the forgiveness of his colleagues and peers."
Celebritiesmediaite.com

CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Facing Backlash Over Strategy Calls With Brother Andrew, Ranks Third at 9 P.M. in Thursday Ratings

CNN’s Chris Cuomo, faced with the bombshell report that he participated in strategy calls about how his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, should respond to sexual misconduct allegations, issued an apology on his show Thursday night, but the scandal didn’t boost his ratings. In fact, Cuomo Prime Time saw its lowest-rated show of the week in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54, according to Nielsen data.