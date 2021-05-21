Empire of Sin Makes it Count with a Major Expansion & Free DLC

Skyrim’s come a long way in the last decade. Thanks to its extensive modding community, there are thousands of new things to add to the game such as Skyrim weapons, magic and even body mods. Just about every part of the game can be modified and expanded on to varying degrees letting every playthrough be as different as you want it to be. Skyrim’s combat mods are no different and have a massive impact on the game. So, if you’re wondering what to pick for your next playthrough, just keep reading.