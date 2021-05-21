Empire of Sin Makes it Count with a Major Expansion & Free DLC
Empire of Sin is an interesting game. Made by Romero Games, it was almost impossible not to expect a first-person shooter to be the studio's first game. Then, Romero Games and Parado Interactive announced Empire of Sin. Upon launch, our very own Nate reviewed it, and he did like it, though he found a number of the issues holding him back from keeping going back to the game. Romero Games updated a number of these issues over time, bringing the game up to the standard you would hope for, and now it's time to announce the first major expansion. That expansion, Make it Count.