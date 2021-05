Many of you are probably looking forward to the weather improving, so that you can do more things outdoors. That is especially true due to the pandemic, and the fact that we were cooped up in our homes for a long time. Hiking may be a great way for you to get outside, and still stay away from people at the same time. Well, if hiking is an activity you’re willing to do, we do have some Android apps to recommend you, some of the best ones, at least in our opinion.