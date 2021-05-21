Free grab-and-go meals for children 18 and younger

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The school year is coming to an end, but Yuma School District One Child Nutrition Department wants you to know its summer food program is back Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

Children are eligible to receive breakfast and lunch Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. In addition, parents can pick up meals for any child 18 years old and younger at no cost.

The nutrition department said parents have to sign a waiver stating the meals are for children. Schools participating are as followed.

OC Johnson- 1201 W 12th Street

Palmcroft- 901 W Palmcroft Drive (Construction may cause closures)

McGraw- 2345 S Arizona Avenue

4th Avenue and Roosevelt- 450 W 5th Street (Main cafeteria)

Rolle- 2711 S Engler Avenue (Closed for the month of July)

Castle Dome- 2353 Otondo Drive

