iPower Inc. Announces Closing of Underwriters' Overallotment Option in Connection with Initial Public Offering

DUARTE, Calif., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) ("iPower"), one of the leading online hydroponic equipment suppliers and retailers in the United States, today announced that it has completed the sale of an additional 504,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $5.00 per share pursuant to the exercise in full of the overallotment option granted to the underwriters in connection with iPower's recently completed initial public offering ("IPO"), at which iPower sold a total of 3,360,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $5.00 per share.

