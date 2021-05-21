newsbreak-logo
Five-star junior point guard 'Scoot' Henderson to join NBA's G League Ignite next season

By Jonathan Givony
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSterling "Scoot" Henderson, the No. 7 prospect in the ESPN class of 2022 recruiting rankings, has signed with the NBA's G League Ignite program, the league announced Friday. The move signals a shift in the nature of the G League Ignite thinking. Henderson is the first high school junior to commit to the Ignite program and, due to his age, marks the first player signed who is not NBA draft-eligible the next year.

