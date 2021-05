The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is filled with so many characters, Avengers, heroes, and villains that many of us have grown up with. Now that the MCU is expanding into Phase Four, and more characters are having their story expanded upon like Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the list continues, there are still a few iconic characters out there that have yet to have their own stand-alone film.