1501 Golden Hills Rd
Location, location, location!! Do you live in Colorado because you like Mountain Views? Do you like hiking or biking or just being close to nature? If you said Yes to either of those questions, then this is the house for you! Come fall in love with the amazing Mountain views in the highly sought after City of Golden. Breweries, shops and restaurants 4min up the street. The School of Mines and the VA hospital are only a few minutes away. 25min to Downtown Denver. This wonderful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house is only 3.5 Blocks to the access point for the trails and has stunning mountain views in two of the bedrooms, kitchen, dining room and living room! Roof is only 4yrs old, water heater is approx 3yrs old. This home is fenced in for privacy and has beautiful brand new rear decks to enjoy the mountain views. New carpet on the main floor and upstairs. The basement bathroom and the laundry room were fully remodeled 2021. This house has been incredibly well maintained and won't last long.www.kennethjamesrealty.com