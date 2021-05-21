newsbreak-logo
Science

Vast Antarctic iceberg could drift through ocean for years

By The Associated Press
FOX26
 1 day ago
PARIS (AP) - A vast iceberg that broke off Antarctica earlier this month could drift through the ocean for several years before it breaks up and melts away, a scientist from the European Space Agency said Friday. The iceberg, dubbed A-76, is more than 40 times the size of Paris,...

FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
ABOUT

KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

 https://kmph.com
Earth SciencePhys.org

Antarctic ice sheet retreat could trigger chain reaction

The Antarctic ice sheet was even more unstable in the past than previously thought, and at times possibly came close to collapse, new research suggests. The findings raise concerns that, in a warmer climate, exposing the land underneath the ice sheet as it retreats will increase rainfall on Antarctica, and this could trigger processes that accelerate further ice loss.
Scienceplainsmenpost.com

Extinct 273 Million years old fossil found on the Ocean Floor

A new fossil has been found on the floor of Ocean which went extinct millions years ago. It is a connecting link between two marine life forms which has been discovered recently. In Honshu and Shikoku region of Japan, crinoids a non skeletal coral was found on the pacific ocean off the coasts. They are often known as sea lilies growing from stalk of marine animals.
SciencePosted by
TIME

The Antarctic Expedition That Changed Modern Medicine

The American explorer Frederick Albert Cook is remembered today, if he’s remembered at all, for having likely lied about reaching the North Pole in 1908. Hailed as the Neil Armstrong of his day when he announced he’d seen the top of the world, he very quickly became the Lance Armstrong of his day after being pegged as a fraud.
Earth ScienceNature.com

Open ocean and coastal new particle formation from sulfuric acid and amines around the Antarctic Peninsula

New particle formation is globally one of the major sources of aerosol particles and cloud condensation nuclei. As primary emissions are a minor contributor to particle concentrations, secondary new particle formation processes are probably key in determining Antarctic aerosol number concentrations. However, our knowledge of new particle formation and its mechanisms in Antarctica is very limited. Here we study summertime open ocean and coastal new particle formation in the Antarctic Peninsula region based on both ship and station measurements. The rates of particle formation relative to sulfuric acid concentrations, as well as the sulfuric acid dimer-to-monomer ratios, were similar to those seen for sulfuric acid–dimethylamine–water nucleation. Numerous sulfuric acid–amine peaks were identified during new particle formation events, providing evidence that alkylamines were the bases that facilitated sulfuric acid nucleation. Most new particle formation events occurred in air masses arriving from the ice-covered Weddell Sea and its marginal ice zone, which are an important source of volatile sulfur and alkylamines. This nucleation mechanism is more efficient than the ion-induced sulfuric acid–ammonia pathway previously observed in Antarctica, and one that can occur rapidly under neutral conditions. This hitherto overlooked pathway to biologically driven aerosol formation should be considered for estimating aerosol and cloud condensation nuclei numbers in ocean–sea ice–aerosols–climate feedback models.
Earth ScienceNature.com

Hydrological impact of Middle Miocene Antarctic ice-free areas coupled to deep ocean temperatures

Oxygen isotopes from ocean sediments (δ18O) used to reconstruct past continental ice volumes additionally record deep water temperatures (DWTs). Traditionally, these are assumed to be coupled (ice-volume changes cause DWT changes). However, δ18O records during peak Middle Miocene warmth (~16–15 million years ago) document large rapid fluctuations (~1–1.5‰) difficult to explain as huge Antarctic ice sheet (AIS) volume changes. Here, using climate modelling and data comparisons, we show DWTs are coupled to AIS spatial extent, not volume, because Antarctic albedo changes modify the hydrological cycle, affecting Antarctic deep water production regions. We suggest the Middle Miocene AIS had retreated substantially from previous Oligocene maxima. The residual ice sheet varied spatially more rapidly on orbital timescales than previously thought, enabling large DWT swings (up to 4 °C). When Middle Miocene warmth terminated (~13 million years ago) and a continent-scale AIS had stabilized, further ice-volume changes were predominantly in height rather than extent, with little impact on DWT. Our findings imply a shift in ocean sensitivity to ice-sheet changes occurs when AIS retreat exposes previously ice-covered land; associated feedbacks could reduce the Earth system’s ability to maintain a large AIS. This demonstrates ice-sheet changes should be characterized not only by ice volume but also by spatial extent.
Earth ScienceThe Guardian

How melting glaciers have accelerated a shift in Earth’s axis

The axis of the Earth has shifted and moved the locations of the north and south poles. The poles have always wandered very gradually on the globe but in 1995 the north pole turned away from Canada towards Russia and accelerated over the next 15 years, 17 times faster than the previous 15 years.
WildlifeNew York Post

‘Living fossil’ rediscovered in Pacific Ocean after 273 million years

This marine marriage has been going strong for 273 million years. Paleontologists have rediscovered a symbiotic relationship between two deep-sea animals that were previously thought to have disappeared from fossil record hundreds of millions of years ago. The ancient pair identified in a new report — published in the journal...
SciencePhys.org

What are 'internal waves' that possibly sank the Indonesian sub?

Last week might have been the first time you ever heard of "internal waves"—the phenomenon suspected of causing the tragic sinking of the Indonesian submarine KRI Nanggala the previous week, resulting in the deaths of the 53 crew members. So it may surprise you to learn that you've doubtless encountered...
EnvironmentBBC

Climate change: The Antarctic ice shelf in the line of fire

These are questions often asked about Larsen C, a huge ice shelf, twice the size of Wales, attached to the eastern edge of the Antarctic Peninsula. A dozen or so smaller floating ice platforms, mostly to the north, have either disintegrated or substantially retreated in recent decades, as the region's climate has warmed.
Earth SciencePhys.org

Scientists reconstruct past history of largest ice shelf on Antarctic Peninsula

For the first time, geological records have been used to reconstruct the history of Larsen C Ice Shelf in Antarctica. The ice shelf is the largest remaining remnant of a much more extensive area of ice on the Antarctic Peninsula that began to break up during the 1990s (Larsen A), and saw a huge collapse in 2002 (Larsen B). This new reconstruction enables scientists to better understand if and when the remaining ice shelf could collapse in the future.
Earth SciencePosted by
Vice

The Largest Iceberg on Earth Has Just Broken Off of Antarctica

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The largest iceberg on Earth, measuring over 100 miles across 15 miles wide, has just broken off of Antarctica. Named A7-6, the gigantic iceberg was calved from the southern continent’s Ronne Ice Shelf and is now floating across the Weddell Sea.
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Massive iceberg 4 times the size of NYC breaks off in Antarctica

May 20 (UPI) -- The world's largest iceberg, estimated to be 80 times the size of Manhattan, has broken off from Antarctica. The iceberg, called A-76, measures about 105 miles in length and is over 15 miles wide. It broke from the western side of Ronne Ice Shelf in Antarctica's Weddell Sea, the European Space Agency said.
ScienceHPCwire

Supercomputer Research Tracks the Loss of the World’s Glaciers

British Columbia – which is over twice the size of California – contains around 17,000 glaciers that cover three percent of its landmass. These glaciers are crucial for the Canadian province, which relies on its many glaciers for everything from its water supply to the vast bulk of its power supply. The glaciers, of course, are also rapidly deteriorating in the face of global climate change. Now, researchers from four countries have used British Columbia’s own supercomputing resources to conduct the first comprehensive study of glacier retreat including all the world’s glaciers.