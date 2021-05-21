Apple accuses Microsoft of using Epic to orchestrate the antitrust lawsuit
As Apple and Epic Games’ court battle continues, the iPhone-maker has accused Microsoft of driving the case, calling the company a “stalking horse.”. According to Bloomberg, Apple made the accusation in a Wednesday night filing requesting the judge to make an adverse credibility finding against Lori Wright, an Xbox executive that testified for Epic. That finding would allow the judge to ignore Wright’s testimony. Apple also complained that Microsoft withheld internal communications and that the company discussed its decision to bypass Apple’s payment rules with Epic.mobilesyrup.com