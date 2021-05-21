Breeze Airways coming to Tampa Int'l Airport on Monday, to establish 10 different routes out of TPA

(Nik Oiko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(TAMPA, Fla.) Breeze Airways, a new airline, will premiere its services on Monday at Tampa International Airport (TPA) with 10 new routes available for travelers, according to ABC Action News.

The new airline identifies itself as a "Seriously Nice" flyer. Breeze Airways is noted as the fifth airline to come from JetBlue founder David Neeleman.

Breeze's website is open and accepting bookings for 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities. According to its website, tickets begin at $39 for one-way travel.

The airline's inaugural flight out of TPA will go from Tampa to Charleston, South Carolina on Monday, per ABC Action News.

"Tampa International Airport is proud and excited to be a part of this historic launch with Breeze Airways," TPA CEO Joe Lopano said. "Home to one of America’s favorite airports known for excellent service and strong business partnerships, the Tampa Bay community is committed to supporting this innovative new airline."

According to a press release, Breeze will utilize 13 single-class Embraer aircrafts this summer, flying routes with an average flight length of no more than two hours. The ten E190 jets will be designated to serve 108 guests while the three E195 aircraft will carry 118 seats.

Guests can select fares in two tiers — "Nice" for regular seating, or "Nicer" seats that feature amenities such as extra legroom. According to ABC, each Embraer aircraft will be a two-by-two seat configuration, removing the middle seat as an option.

"Together, we created Breeze as a new airline merging technology with kindness," Neeleman said. "Breeze provides nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S. at affordable fares. A staggering 95 percent of Breeze routes currently have no airline serving them nonstop. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly."

