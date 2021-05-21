Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Bubic is listed as the Royals' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Due to off days over the next two Mondays and Sunday, the Royals could have gotten by with a four-man rotation until May 29 in Minnesota, but manager Mike Matheny has instead decided to give Bubic a look as the No. 5 starter. He'll join the rotation as a replacement for Daniel Lynch, who was optioned to Triple-A Omaha after failing to escape the third inning in a May 13 loss to Detroit. Bubic worked behind Lynch in long relief that day, striking out six over five scoreless frames. Bubic tossed 80 pitches in that outing, so he should be relatively stretched out heading into what will be his first start in the big leagues this season.