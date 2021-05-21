newsbreak-logo
Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Kauffman Field will play host to a three-game series opener between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals on Friday. Detroit is coming off a 6-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, sweeping Seattle in its three-game series. The Tigers are now 17-26 and are fourth-place in the American League Central Division, 9 ½ games behind first-place White Sox.

