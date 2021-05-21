Video Shows How Cooking In A Frat Kitchen Is A Cook's Worst Nightmare

When I first became an agent I had the honor of working with Mary Lenk, co-owner of Lenk/Friedberg Properties. She taught me many invaluable lessons to improve myself as a realtor, such as always keeping a fully stocked cosmetic bag and complete file folder with purchase contracts and disclosures in my car—since you never know when you will be making your next deal. On one occasion she took me to a showing of one of her listings in Englewood and we arrived early for the appointment. We went inside and as she guided me to the kitchen she pulled out a bag of cinnamon and cloves, immediately began shuffling through the kitchen cabinets to find a pot and then began to boil the concoction in water instantly soothing the air and lending the home the smell of a ski lodge in winter.