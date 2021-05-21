Video Shows How Cooking In A Frat Kitchen Is A Cook's Worst Nightmare

On May 5, new vegan cooking show Global Bites With Eddie Garza debuted on new on-demand digital video platform Dr. Oz’s OzTube. Eddie Garza is a vegan chef, cookbook author, program manager of food, nutrition for The Humane Society of the United States, and VegNews magazine food colunmist who works to reform food systems in marginalized communities. For his new show, Garza will take viewers on a global culinary journey with dishes such as Roman pasta carbonara, Valencian paella, Lebanese maghmour, and Cuban ropa vieja, often accompanied by vegan celebrities such as model and television host Daisy Fuentes.