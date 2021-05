Reno, Nev — From the Ask Joe file one of our viewers has a question about the new DMV that just opened. The question is, why does it take so long to get an appointment?. Yvonne Hammonds wrote in saying she bought a new car in March and she says it's a three month wait for an appointment to get it registered. Her question is why does it take so long to get an appointment when they just opened up a brand new DMV facility?