San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Police arrest day laborer who shot another person, carjacked elderly couple in Southtown

By Katy Barber
KTSA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police have captured a man they say shot another man in the back of the head in the King William area in Southtown San Antonio. According to Police Chief Bill McManus, an altercation broke out between two day laborers working on a home around 11 a.m. Friday. During the altercation, one man shot the other in the back of the head and then ran down Madison Street where he carjacked an elderly couple at gunpoint.

www.ktsa.com
