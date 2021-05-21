New York Mets vs Miami Marlins 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
New York Mets vs Miami Marlins 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Mets will play Game 1 of their 3-game series against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park Miami, FL, on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). The Mets are coming to this game on a 20-17 record following a 5-4 defeat to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. The team gave up a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 9th inning in the losing effort but New York remains first in the National League East Division.www.tonyspicks.com