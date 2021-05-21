New York Mets vs Miami Marlins 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Garcia earned the save Sunday against the Dodgers, pitching a scoreless ninth inning on one hit while striking out one. Garcia protected a one-run lead in the ninth inning, getting Mookie Betts to ground out to end the game. The 30-year-old has done very well since taking over the closing role for the Marlins, converting seven of eight save opportunities. He holds a 1.65 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 16.1 innings. All three runs off Garcia have been via home runs.