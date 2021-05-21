newsbreak-logo
Albuquerque, NM

Groups urge people to vote in special congressional election

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two groups that encourage young people, unmarried women and racial and ethnic minorities to vote are blanketing New Mexico with mailings amid a special congressional election in the Albuquerque area. The nonprofit Voter Participation Center and Center for Voter Information said Thursday that they have...

