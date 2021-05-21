newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Why These Appellate Judges Are Taking Senior Status

By Jacqueline Thomsen
Law.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of judges on federal appeals courts in the past few weeks have announced plans to take senior status—but the exits aren’t expected to result in major ideological changes on those courts. Judges Richard Paez and William Fletcher on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit have...

www.law.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circuit Judge#Senior Status#Appellate Court#Circuit Court#Federal Court#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Ninth Circuit#The Fifth Circuit#The Sixth Circuit#The Eleventh Circuit#Nlj#The Daily Report#Alm#Digital#Build#Judges Richard Paez#Judge James Dennis#Federal Appeals Courts#The Senate#Judge Bernice Donald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Judge Beverly Martin Tells Why She's Leaving the 11th Circuit

Judge Beverly Martin said she is leaving the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit with hopes of finding a way to help end “needlessly harsh” prison sentences. “I certainly leave the court with a mix of emotions. It has been a real privilege to serve for the last 21 years,” Martin told the Daily Report on Wednesday. “Still, most people who find themselves in federal court do not want to be here, and they have problems that are not going to be solved by the courts. I often think about the many incarcerated people who have appeared before me over the years, who are serving needlessly harsh sentences, and whose suffering I was not able to address as a judge. I am not sure what I will do next, but I hope I can help alleviate some of that suffering.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheWeek

Stephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme Court

President Biden has a very narrow path to get his big legislative plans through Congress. Democrats can lose only a few votes in the House and none at all in the Senate, and only then if they go through the budget reconciliation process or decide to reform the filibuster. But the greatest threat to his agenda is only now beginning to stir — the reactionary Supreme Court majority.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Roberts, Kavanaugh Control Fate of Supreme Court Abortion Case

Chief Justice Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh are likely key votes. All eyes will be on Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh next term when the U.S. Supreme Court considers an abortion dispute that could limit or even overturn a half-century of precedent dating back to the landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Consensus-Building Judge Taking the Reins at Federal Circuit

Incoming Federal Circuit Chief Judge Kimberly Moore is known for fostering relationships among clerks and judges, a style that could help bring together a court split over knotty legal issues. “In cases of great importance to the court she’s able to use those relationships to build consensus. As chief she...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

Thomas spoke, Roberts ruled in unusual Supreme Court term

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas spoke and Chief Justice John Roberts ruled. The Supreme Court’s most unusual term featured victories for immigrants, abortion rights, LGBTQ workers and religious freedoms. The usually quiet Thomas’ baritone was heard by the whole world when the coronavirus outbreak upended the court’s traditional way of doing business. When the biggest decisions were handed down, the chief justice was almost always in the majority and dictated the reach of the court’s most controversial cases, whether they were won by the left or the right.
Congress & Courtsabovethelaw.com

One Court On High With 12 Circuits Below

This article first appeared on The Juris Lab, a forum where “data analytics meets the law.”. The Supreme Court sits high atop the hierarchy of federal courts. Right beneath the Supreme Court sit the federal courts of appeals. These courts are constrained by Supreme Court decisions through stare decisis, which leaves a binding imprint.
Congress & CourtsRiverside Press Enterprise

High stakes as Supreme Court takes up abortion case

Last week, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case challenging Mississippi’s law banning all abortions after 15 weeks. The lower federal courts had struck down the Mississippi law on the basis of established Supreme Court precedent, that states could not prohibit abortion prior to viability of the fetus (or child in the womb).
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Supreme Court allows reopening of courts to the public

May 22—During a hearing in Daviess Circuit Court on Wednesday, Judge Lisa Payne Jones asked audience members to take off their masks if they had been vaccinated. The group, made up mostly of members of the media, quickly removed them. The maskless hearing came after the state Supreme Court issued...
Congress & CourtsSeattle Times

Challenge before Supreme Court should scare believers in reproductive freedom

After countless dire predictions that Roe v. Wade was in grave danger, that prospect became a reality when the Supreme Court granted review Monday of a Mississippi law that prohibits abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy. For months, the court took no action on Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, raising hopes that perhaps its conservative majority was not ready to take up the issue of abortion. But the granting of review of the Mississippi statute, which will be heard in the fall, should frighten all who believe that women should have the right to reproductive autonomy.
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

Justices to Consider Federal Court Jurisdiction Over Arbitration Awards

WASHINGTON (CN) — The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear oral arguments this fall in a jurisdictional dispute over a provision in the Federal Arbitration Act. Denise Badgerow was an associate financial advisor for a Louisiana financial service company whose three principles, including Greg Walters, were independent franchise advisors for Ameriprise. After Badgerow raised concerns about alleged workplace harassment and violations of securities laws, she was terminated.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Is the federal courts' new "judicial integrity officer" even a licensed attorney?

Earlier this month Salon reported some of the controversial history of Michael Henry, who was formerly either the legal affairs director or the chief investigator for the U.S. Center for SafeSport — effectively the U.S. Olympic Committee's sexual abuse policing agency — and this year became overseer of abuse complaints in the federal courts under the title of "judicial integrity officer."