Paintsville, KY

Olen Thomas Fitch

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOlen Thomas Fitch, known to most as Tommy, age 60 of Paintsville, died May 19th, 2021 at Pikeville Nursing and Rehabilitation at peace and resting under the care of Hospice. He leaves behind two sons, Dustin Fitch of Columbus, OH, and Christopher Fitch of Prestonsburg, KY. His Father and Mother, Olen and Janet Fitch of Tutor Key, KY, a brother Steve Fitch of Paintsville, KY, and a sister Pam Butcher of Paintsville, KY, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

