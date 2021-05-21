Olen Thomas Fitch

Legendary comedian “Munroe” announces retirement from BJO’s Kentucky Opry. Prestonsburg, Ky. – There is not a more recognizable face on stage and off, than the house comedian for Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC). Fred Goble, also known as “Munroe,” has announced his retirement after 30 years of entertaining locals, out of state tour buses, businesses, and politicians. June 19 will be his last show. It will be a night for “Munroe” as the MAC will honor and thank him.