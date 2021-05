There are plenty of apps to help you find somewhere to eat, but it's not always easy to know who you're supporting with your money. It's even more difficult to find a spot owned by a member of a specific community you want to support. While it's always important to put your money where your mouth is by supporting small businesses, making an extra effort to shop Asian-owned restaurants and eateries will help struggling businesses get back on their feet. Here's how to find Asian-owned restaurants and businesses so you can support your favorite AAPI-owned eateries and discover new ones.