Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Indians 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Can the Cleveland Indians get back in the win column in Los Angeles?. The Cleveland Indians are in the midst of their first west coast road trip since 2019 and while the trip started well with a 4-2 win, the Tribe have now lost their last three games by a combined deficit of 17-8. The Seattle Mariners managed to prove that the offensive struggles of the Tribe are far from fixed and that Shane Bieber is in fact human as his record-breaking strikeout streak came to a close. Luckily, Cleveland can now put that series behind them as they move south along the west coast to face the Los Angeles Angels.