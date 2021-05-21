Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Indians 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Indians 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Minnesota Twins head to Progressive Field to open a three-game series on Friday against the Cleveland Indians. Minnesota is coming off a 6-3 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, splitting the doubleheader. Minnesota lost three of its last five games and seven of the last 10. Minnesota is 15-28, still in last place at the AL Central Division, 11 ½ games behind the division leader, Chicago White Sox.www.tonyspicks.com