Pittsburgh Pirates vs Atlanta Braves 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Atlanta Braves 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Pittsburgh Pirates (18-25) will take on the Atlanta Braves (20-24) in Game 2 of a four-game series at Truist Park in Atlanta on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 7:20 PM ET. Pittsburgh had difficulty in dealing with The St. Louis Cardinals as the team lost each of the quick two-game sets at 2-5 on Tuesday and 5-8 ond Wednesday. In the next series, the Pirates took Game 1 of a four-game set against the Atlanta Braves to a score of 6-4 on Thursday. Starter Wil Crowe has given away seven hits and four earned runs while granting three walks but struck out seven batters in pitching for 5.0 innings. Left Fielder Ben Gamel acquired two runs on one hit while Catcher Jacob Stallings chippe in one run on one hit with two RBIs. Second Baseman Adam Frazier made one run on four hits with an RBI and Center Fielder Bryan Reynolds pitched in one run on two hits with one RBI for Pittsburgh in the win.