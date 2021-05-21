Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Angels 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Angels 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. American League West Division rivals Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels are set to meet at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim this Friday night in MLB action. Oakland is at 1-for-9 with runners positioned for scoring and managed to strike out ten times against the Houston Astros. However, the end result of that game fell in favor of the Astros, who went home with an 8-4 win. Outfielder Mark Canha fell off the leadoff position for the Oakland Athletics (26-19) after falling behind the American League West Division rivals Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels are set to meet at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim this Friday night in MLB action. Oakland is at 1-for-9 with runners positioned for scoring and managed to strike out ten times against the Houston Astros. However, the end result of that game fell in favor of the Astros, who went home with an 8-4 win. Outfielder Mark Canha fell off the leadoff position for the Oakland Athletics (26-19) after falling behind the Houston Astros by a half-game.www.tonyspicks.com