The Feds Are Tired Of Only Rich People Buying EVs

The fourth-largest automaker in the world Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) stock is the product of the $52 billion mergers between Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler to become a major electric vehicle (EV) powerhouse. The combined company owns popular brands Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, Alfa Romero, Fiat, Maserati, Peugeot (OTC:PUGOY), Leasys, and Opel. Stellantis has big plans to enter the EV market as well as the robotic machines to assemble them. Rather than going all-in on electrification strategy as traditional U.S. automakers lead by General Motors (NYSE: NYSE:GM), the Company is pursuing a mild hybrid strategy of hybrid combustion and electric vehicles which provides immediate efficiency and fuel-cost savings with smaller carbon emissions. The Company-owned robotics subsidiary Comau also inked a deal with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) install their automation assembly robotics in its Fremont facility to help bolster output. The incredibly low 3 P/E is offset with a large $26 billion debt load and recent production cuts due to the global chip shortage. Prudent investors looking for an alternative play on not just the European auto market and EVs but also the robotics for EV assembly can look for opportunistic pullbacks on shares of Stellantis.