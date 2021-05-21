newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Feds Are Tired Of Only Rich People Buying EVs

By Jay Traugott
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Aside from state tax incentives of varying amounts, there's been a $7,500 federal tax credit for a few years now. Both General Motors and Tesla have already exhausted their allotted 200,000-credit ceilings. Both automakers are pressuring the Biden administration to reinstate them as part of a greater effort to entice more Americans to buy electric vehicles. But here's the kicker: mainly only wealthy consumers have been able to take advantage of that federal credit because EVs are expensive to begin with.

carbuzz.com
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Mccarthy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rich People#Feds#Infrastructure#Tesla Model 3#Automakers#Bloomberg#White House#Purchasing Evs#State Tax Incentives#More Americans#Point Of Sale Rebates#Company#Unit Sales#Numerous Lawmakers#Republican Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Sales Tax
Country
China
News Break
Congress
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
PoliticsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Electric Carmakers Fighting To Open Dealers In New York

As part of a proposed $174 billion investment, Joe Biden wants to install an extra 400,000 public chargers in America to coincide with the launch of new mass-market EVs like the Ford F-150 Lightning within the next few years. This will make EVs more accessible to the masses. In some US states, however, legislation prevents electric automakers from opening dealerships, meaning most electric cars can only be sold through third-party dealerships. Now, Clean Technica reports that electric carmakers such as Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid are fighting to change the law and open dealerships in New York as the auto industry transitions to EVs.
Technologyinvesting.com

Stellantis Stock: An Under The Radar Robotics And EV Automation Play

The fourth-largest automaker in the world Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) stock is the product of the $52 billion mergers between Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler to become a major electric vehicle (EV) powerhouse. The combined company owns popular brands Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge, Alfa Romero, Fiat, Maserati, Peugeot (OTC:PUGOY), Leasys, and Opel. Stellantis has big plans to enter the EV market as well as the robotic machines to assemble them. Rather than going all-in on electrification strategy as traditional U.S. automakers lead by General Motors (NYSE: NYSE:GM), the Company is pursuing a mild hybrid strategy of hybrid combustion and electric vehicles which provides immediate efficiency and fuel-cost savings with smaller carbon emissions. The Company-owned robotics subsidiary Comau also inked a deal with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) install their automation assembly robotics in its Fremont facility to help bolster output. The incredibly low 3 P/E is offset with a large $26 billion debt load and recent production cuts due to the global chip shortage. Prudent investors looking for an alternative play on not just the European auto market and EVs but also the robotics for EV assembly can look for opportunistic pullbacks on shares of Stellantis.
Economynewsmemory.com

Honda eyes EVs only for North America

Honda is aiming to sell only electric vehicles in North America by 2040, joining several other automakers that have made similar announcements recently. The Japanese automaker called it a goal, not a commitment, echoing similar language used by its competitors as they leave open the possibility of selling conventional cars for longer.
Ford, WASeattle Times

New Ford venture to build 2 electric vehicle battery plants

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is forming a joint venture that will build two North American factories to make batteries for roughly 600,000 electric vehicles per year by the middle of this decade. The deal with battery maker SK Innovation of Korea, announced Thursday, sets up a potential confrontation between the...
EconomyStreet.Com

Trading Ford as the Automaker Unveils Electric F-150 Lightning

Ford (F) - Get Report stock was catching a boost on Thursday, up about 3% after the company showed off its new electric F-150 pickup truck. The automaker took the cover off its latest push toward electric vehicles. The truck, fittingly, is named the F-150 Lightning. Only this one is...
EconomyKTVZ

Elon Musk promises the Tesla Model S will return June 3

The Model S is finally coming back. Tesla hasn’t delivered one of the luxury sedans since the start of the year thanks to a computer chip shortage and a redesign of the car, once the company’s only offering. Since then, CEO Elon Musk has been promising the return of the Model S was around the corner, saying as recently as April that deliveries would resume in May.
POTUSCBS News

Biden administration proposes global minimum tax of at least 15%

The Biden administration is proposing a global minimum tax of at least 15% as it looks to level the playing field and stop what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called the "race to the bottom." However, the Treasury Department said that 15% is just the starting point and they will push for that rate to be higher.
EconomyCleanTechnica

Ford, GM, & Volkswagen Help Elon Musk Realize His Secret Tesla Master Plan

Ford is in the spotlight this week with the unveiling of its new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. It promises to be an impressive EV with a starting price of under $40,000 and an optional range of over 300 miles (at a higher price, of course). The fully electric vehicle is based on Ford’s wildly popular F-150 gas-powered truck and it’s sure to attract many consumers to the fold of EV ownership. The F-150 Lightning will be Ford’s second major entry into the electric vehicle market, following the launch of the Mustang Mach-E late last year.
EconomyInvestorPlace

Fisker Looks Too Weak to Buy as EV and SPACs Keep Cooling Off

With market sentiment turning negative towards both electric vehicle stocks and companies that went public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), now is not the time to invest in Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock. Currently, FSR stock is trading at around $10.50 a share, basically the same price it was at...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Tesla Still Be the Best EV Stock to Buy?

Over the past few years, hundreds of new electric vehicle companies have come into the market. And most of them are a tiny fraction of the size of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the clear leader in the space. But could the $560 billion company still be the best way to invest in electric vehicles? In this Fool Live clip, recorded on April 28, Chief Growth Officer Anand Chokkavelu, along with Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall, discuss some of Tesla's competitive advantages and whether it could still have upside potential.
Carsfordauthority.com

Study Finds Canadian Car Shoppers Hesitant To Buy EVs For Typical Reasons

In the United States, a large portion of car shoppers are still a bit hesitant to purchase an electric vehicle for a number of reasons, which has left most planning on replacing their current ride with another ICE-powered vehicle. However, Q1 of 2021 saw more U.S. shoppers interested in and purchasing EVs than ever before as the country catches up a bit with Europe, where EV adoption is moving a bit quicker. Regardless, it seems that Canadian car shoppers have the same hesitations toward electric vehicles as their neighbors to the south, according to a new study from the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturer’s Association (CVMA).
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla's (TSLA) wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream — but not all are created equal. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers. Companies with strong track records of earnings growth and market outperformance that are forming bullish chart patterns are the best candidates for stocks to buy and watch, according to CAN SLIM guidelines.
EconomyCleanTechnica

EV-Only Lease Firm WeVee Scaling Up Operations In The UK

The UK plugin electric vehicle market share, at 13.25% in April 2021, was quite impressive again despite significant cuts in government incentives. Vehicles that qualify for the incentives have now also been restricted to vehicles that cost less than £35,000. There are, however, quite a number of other benefits still available for people and businesses looking to get into the age of electric mobility. These include a benefit in kind tax (BIK) and a Salary Sacrifice scheme.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Jamie Dimon calls Biden's tax hike plan 'a little crazy'

New York (CNN Business) — Several top business leaders have backed President Joe Biden's plan to raise taxes on large corporations and the wealthy and spend more on infrastructure. But JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon wants to see more details. "I'm concerned about how the money's going to be spent,"...
California StatePosted by
CarBuzz.com

California Finally Takes A Stand Against Tesla

California is probably the most electric vehicle-friendly state in the country and its policies reflect that. You can hardly go five minutes without spotting a Tesla Model 3 on the road. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has issued stricter emissions standards than the feds require for years and announced just last year that it'll be the first state to ban sales of new passenger vehicles with internal combustion engines beginning in 2035. Other states have since followed suit. The Golden State's trendsetting status could now potentially mean trouble for Tesla which is headquartered in California.
Energy Industryeenews.net

Biden's climate bet rests on a clean electricity standard

The true measure of President Biden's climate ambition may be the clean electricity standard he tucked into his massive $2.2 trillion infrastructure spending plan. Its goal is striking: 80% clean power in the United States by 2030. The details, however, are vague. And so is Biden's plan B if it...