Conditions are continuing to improve in the fight against COVID-19 in the U.S. Despite a sudden decline in daily vaccinations, a short national spike in cases appears to have turned around, with numbers dropping this week across the country. But not everywhere has been so fortunate: According to data from The Washington Post, a few states are still seeing significant COVID surges right now that defy the national trend. Read on to see which places are being hit the hardest, and for more on what fighting COVID going forward might look like, Moderna CEO Says There Could Be a Big Difference in Your Next Vaccine.