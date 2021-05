Jefferson County virus cases sporadic, risk level uncertain, rules confusingCOVID case numbers in Jefferson County have risen to levels we haven't seen since December. "We're looking at 40 to 50 cases per week rather than just 20 to 30 cases a week," says County Public Health Director Michael Baker. Over the past two weeks, Jefferson County has reported 73 new coronavirus cases, which would ordinarily put the county into the extreme risk category. "But I am no longer going to talk about classification," says Baker, "because as soon as I do, the governor changes the rules." A D V...