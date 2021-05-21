newsbreak-logo
Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays will collide in a four-game set battle at TD Ballpark Stadium in Dunedin on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 7:37 PM ET. Tampa Bay concluded the series versus the Baltimore Orioles with a sweep after a 10-1 triumph in the finale on Thursday. The Rays earned a seven-run lead at 13-6 in the opening game on Tuesday with a 9-7 victory in Game 2 on Wednesday. Starting Pitcher Rich Hill had a good start allowing just two hits and one earned run while granting four walks but struck out four batters in the win. Designated Hitter Randy Arozarena led Tampa Bay with three runs on four hits with four RBIs while Shortstop Joey Wendle made two runs on four hits with two RBIs in the win. Left Fielder Austin Meadows scored two runs on three hits with an RBI and Right Fielder Brett Phillips added two runs in the winning effort for the Rays.

