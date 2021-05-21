newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

City Council Candidates talk Seminary Road Diet and government transparency in Seminary Ridge forum (Part 2)

By James Cullum
alxnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Updated 5 p.m.) Statements on the Seminary Road Diet and government transparency were the highlights of Thursday night’s Seminary Ridge Civic Association candidate forum. Thursday night’s forum (the second of three events) included City Councilman John Taylor Chapman, former School Board Member Bill Campbell, Meronne Teklu, Republican candidate Darryl Nirenberg and Bill Rossello.

www.alxnow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Bagley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure#Council Members#Board Members#City Hall#School Board#Republican#Colocate#Seminary Road#School Grounds#Policymaking Discussions#Government Transparency#Alexandria Facebook Group#Mayor Justin Wilson#Road Capacity#Road Diets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Council talks access plan for Patterson Road

A proposed plan to improve safety and traffic flow on Patterson Road as the area develops over the next couple of decades is moving forward after a Wednesday evening vote of the Grand Junction City Council. The Patterson Road Access Control Plan was presented to the City Council at its...
Ketchikan Daily News

City Council talks EOC exit strategy

Much of the first two hours of the regular Ketchikan City Council meeting Thursday evening was filled with discussion about whether the Ketchikan Emergency Operations Center continues to be an agency that is useful in the local effort to control the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was held virtually due to...
Madison, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Madison City Council OKs police chief candidate

Madison is one step closer to a permanent replacement for retired Police Chief David Jernigan after the city council passed a resolution allowing the mayor to enter negotiations to hire Virginia Beach police Capt. Johnny Gandy as the city’s next top cop. Negotiations between Gandy and Madison Mayor Paul Finley...
Boulder City, NVbouldercityreview.com

Candidates share vision for city, council

Local residents will be asked to select a new City Council member and weigh in on several ballot questions regarding financing options for a new pool during the June 15 general election. Cokie Booth and Mathew Fox, who came in second and third, respectively, in April’s primary with 1,376 and...
Maquoketa, IAmaquoketaia.com

2nd Ward Council Vacancy

A vacancy exists in the office of second ward council member of the City of Maquoketa, Iowa by virtue of the resignation of Jessica Kean effective May 17, 2021. The Maquoketa City Council intends to fill this vacancy by appointment. However, the electors of the ward have the right to file a petition requiring that the vacancy be filled by a special election. This petition must be filed within fourteen days after publication of this notice, or within fourteen days after the appointment is made, whichever is later.
Piedmont, ALweisradio.com

Piedmont City Council Meeting

Following the recommendation of Piedmont Water, Gas and Sewer Manager Byrian Watts, the Piedmont City Council, on Tuesday, approved the purchase of a new John Deere mini excavator with trailer. Ag-Pro of Piedmont’s bid of $49,970.79 was selected as the lowest of the three bids received. Watts said the excavator...
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

Sidney City Council Candidate Orientation program planned

SIDNEY — Due to a heightened interest in running for local offices, a Sidney City Council Candidate Orientation program will be held on Wednesday, May 26. To help candidates get a solid foundation in local government management, the city of Sidney will be holding a City Council Candidate Orientation program on May 26, at 6 p.m., said a city of Sidney press release.
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

City council to interview candidates for vacant seat

BROOKINGS – The Brookings City Council will interview candidates for the vacant council seat during the study session Tuesday. The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City & County Government Center. The council will also have a discussion on the Parks Master Plan and medical marijuana. There...
Dearborn, MIDearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Democratic Club reschedules city council candidate forum

The Dearborn Democratic Club is sponsoring a city council candidate forum to educate voters about candidates’ views on community issues. The forum will take place on Zoom at 7 p.m. June 2. The forum was originally scheduled for late May, but had to be rescheduled. The forum will be hosted...
Politicscwbradio.com

Neillsville City Council Approves Items for New City Hall

The Neillsville City Council approved several items regarding the new city hall. The Council approved the electrical quote for automatic switches and election booth lighting for $1,900. They also approved the hiring of Bauernfeind and Audio Architects for the new City Hall project for audio visual, server, router, cabling services, etc.
Watertown, SDmykxlg.com

Watertown Area Chamber hosts City Council Candidate Forum

The Watertown City Council candidate forum was held Thursday night at the Watertown Event Center, the second forum hosted by the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce leading up to the June 15th Municipal Election. The election will feature a race in two of the city’s wards and also the newly created “at-large” council position. The other three positions on the council, which will be held by Mike Danforth, Bruce Buhler and Glen Vilhauer are running unopposed in their wards. Randy Tupper and Josh Weyh are vying for the “at-large” position on the council. Colin Paulsen and Jason Redemske will square off in Ward B along with Michael Heuer and Dan Schutte in Ward C. The forum was moderated by Mark Roby who began the questioning by asking each of the candidates what was the biggest issue facing Watertown. Josh Weyh was the first to answer….
Chandler, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Chandler council to discuss city manager candidates

The Chandler City Council will meet Monday in executive session to discuss candidates for the city manager position. Marsha Reed retired after serving in city management roles in Chandler since 2013. The city is conducting a national search for her successor. The council will discuss that search in private on...
Johnston, IAcityofjohnston.com

VIRTUAL JOHNSTON CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATE FORUM

Johnston Economic Development will host a candidate forum for Johnston residents and business owners to get to know the people running for an open seat on the Johnston City Council. Information about the upcoming special election can be found here. The candidates are Bryan Burkhardt, Jim Gorsche, Adam Haar and...
Electionsalxnow.com

Alexandria Republican candidate joins City Council race

While much attention has been paid to the ongoing Democratic primary for the City Council election, a small but growing pool of Republican challengers for the general election has gotten slightly larger with the addition of Darryl Nirenberg. Nirenberg, a partner with the law firm Steptoe & Johnson in D.C.,...
Politicsbaytobaynews.com

Roy Sudler Jr. elected president of Dover City Council

DOVER — In a historic moment for the city, Roy Sudler Jr. has been elected to serve as president of the Dover city council. With six councilpersons voting for him — Councilpersons Fred Neil and Tricia Arndt voted against him and Councilperson Matthew Lindell abstained — President Sudler’s election marks the first time a Black person will serve as president of the city council.
Litchfield, MNcrowrivermedia.com

LITCHFIELD CITY COUNCIL BRIEFS

The clip-clopping sound of horse-drawn carriages will return to Litchfield streets this summer. Litchfield City Council approved a resolution during its May 3 meeting to allow Erickson Acres Stables to offer carriage rides within the city. Shari Erickson of Erickson Acres Stables told the City Council she planned to offer...
Politicstheorcasonian.com

County Council regular meeting agenda posted for Tuesday

EXCUSED ABSENCES (if any) DISCUSSION: Briefing on 2021 Docket – Sophia Cassam, Planner. DISCUSSION: An overview of what other government organizations are doing or considering – Denice Kulseth, Management Analyst. ACTION: Schedule a Public Hearing for Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 9:15 AM – An Ordinance of the County Council...
Clarksburg, WVWVNews

Tim Gentilozzi: Candidate for Clarksburg City Council

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council candidate Tim Gentilozzi was raised on Chestnut Hills and is married to Melanie Satterfield Gentilozzi and has four children. “I was educated locally at Chestnut Hills Grade School, Central Junior High and Washington Irving High School. I am a product of the...