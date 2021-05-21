City Council Candidates talk Seminary Road Diet and government transparency in Seminary Ridge forum (Part 2)

The Watertown City Council candidate forum was held Thursday night at the Watertown Event Center, the second forum hosted by the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce leading up to the June 15th Municipal Election. The election will feature a race in two of the city’s wards and also the newly created “at-large” council position. The other three positions on the council, which will be held by Mike Danforth, Bruce Buhler and Glen Vilhauer are running unopposed in their wards. Randy Tupper and Josh Weyh are vying for the “at-large” position on the council. Colin Paulsen and Jason Redemske will square off in Ward B along with Michael Heuer and Dan Schutte in Ward C. The forum was moderated by Mark Roby who began the questioning by asking each of the candidates what was the biggest issue facing Watertown. Josh Weyh was the first to answer….