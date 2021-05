Vehicular Ad Hoc Networks (VANETs) improves traffic management and reduce the amount of road accidents by providing safety applications. However, VANETs are vulnerable to variety of security attacks from malicious entities. An authentication is an integral a neighborhood of trust establishment and secure communications between vehicles. The Road-side Unit (RSU) evaluates trust-value and the Agent Trusted Authority (ATA) helps in computing the trust-value of auto supported its reward-points. The communication between nodes is enhanced, this can reduce 50% of road accidents. The security of the VANET is improved. We propose the utilization of Elliptic Curve Cryptography in the design of an efficient data encryption/decryption system for sensor nodes in a wireless network. Elliptic Curve Cryptography can provide impressive levels of security standards while keeping down the cost of certain issues, primarily storage space. Sensors will benefit from having to store relatively smaller keys coupled with increased computational capability and this will be a stronger design as the bit-level security is improved. Thus, reducing the time delay between the nodes and to provide better results between them we have made use of this method. The implementation of this work is done with NS2 software.