Morgantown, WV

Reps. David McKinley, New York's Paul Tonko tour West Virginia University, surrounding areas, as part of Bipartisan Policy Center congressional exchange trip

By Chris Slater STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., his first trip to West Virginia and West Virginia University has been a success. “It is wonderful to be able to visit West Virginia,” Tonko said. “As I’ve learned, it’s ‘God’s Country.’ I’ve gotten to enjoy traveling along the rolling hills and just seeing all of the progress that is part of this campus and what they have to offer.”

Industrysierraclub.org

Groups Sue Biden Administration Over West Virginia’s Grossly Underfunded Mine Reclamation Program

HUNTINGTON, WV -- Today, the Sierra Club, Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition and West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation, and Enforcement (OSMRE) over its failure to require needed improvements and stronger requirements for West Virginia’s federally-approved surface mining program to ensure coal companies fully fund reclamation bonds. West Virginia’s existing “bond pool” is insufficient for insuring the full costs of reclamation amid the rapid, nationwide decline of the coal industry.
Charleston, WVBluefield Daily Telegraph

Proposal would add civility pledge to lawyer oath in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Lawyers being admitted to practice in West Virginia would recite a pledge of civility under a proposal by the state Supreme Court. Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins signed an order Monday that would put the proposal out for public comment, the court said in a news release. The court will review the comments and decide on final adoption.
Public HealthPosted by
The West Virginia Daily News

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance To End For West Virginians

West Virginia will no longer participate in federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs effective June 19. Gov. Jim Justice made this announcement during his Friday, May 14, Coronavirus press briefing. “West Virginians have access to thousands of jobs right now,” Justice said. “We need everyone back to work. Our small businesses and West Virginia’s economy depend on it.” “We’ve got to have you back to work,” Justice continued. “America is all about work. That’s what has made this great country. For us to not be back to work, if you’re just taking advantage of these programs, that time is over. It needs to...
Fairmont, WVWVNews

Bennett returns as Fairmont (West Virginia) State Foundation president

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State Foundation is welcoming Gary K. Bennett as he returns to serve as president of the Fairmont State Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of Fairmont State University. Bennett previously served as president of the foundation in 2018 and 2019, according to a release...
Fairmont, WVBluefield Daily Telegraph

Pastor from Puerto Rico has love for West Virginia and the Lord

FAIRMONT — Despite continually running away from the role, Abner Rodriquez is a second-generation pastor. Each time, he said, the Lord kept bringing him back to serve. His family came to the states from Puerto Rico when his father was appointed to serve as pastor of a Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Charleston, WVWVNews

West Virginia's COVID-19 czar: Vaccines 'almost completely effective'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — During Gov. Jim Justice's Monday press briefing, West Virginia's COVID-19 czar provided additional information about the decision to have the state follow the latest guidance on masks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. West Virginia University Medicine's Dr. Clay Marsh said the CDC's...
ScienceHerald-Dispatch

New mapping project brings 3 million acres of West Virginia wetlands into focus

West Virginia Rivers Coalition staff scientist Autumn Crowe holds the state’s precious few wetlands in high regard because they do so much. “Sometimes, wetlands don’t get the credit they deserve,” Crowe said. Many dismiss as eyesores the areas where water saturates or covers soil, but they prevent flooding and water...
Morgantown, WVWVNews

City of Morgantown (West Virginia) hires new finance director

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Morgantown announced that Kevin Tennant has been hired as the new director of finance. Tennant will start in the position on June 4. “I am excited and thankful to city administration for this opportunity to serve,” Tennant said. “What really attracted me...
Summers County, WVTitusville Herald

2 tire collection events coming this month in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tire collection events are being held this month in two West Virginia counties, the state Department of Environmental Protection said. A collection event in Summers County will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday on Grace Street next to Gore's Auto Body in Hinton.
Public HealthWCBC Radio

Justice Discusses Modifications to WV Mask Mandate

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Friday that he is signing an executive order modifying the state’s face covering mandate to fall in line with CDC guidelines that say that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most settings. He stressed that the mask mandate still applies for all those not vaccinated until June 20…
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

One new COVID-19 death reported in West Virginia, 175 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported one new coronavirus death Monday in West Virginia and 175 new positive cases. The latest death, a 64-year-old man from Putnam County, brings the state’s pandemic death toll to 2,762, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. There are 6,296 active cases.
Economymybuckhannon.com

West Virginia to stop offering residents federal pandemic unemployment benefits in June

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Effective June 19 at midnight, West Virginia will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs. Federal pandemic unemployment programs set to end on June 19 include the following:. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients...