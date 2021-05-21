newsbreak-logo
Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees 5/21/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Chicago White Sox (26-16) will challenge the New York Yankees (24-19) in the AL Inter-Division showdown at Yankee Stadium in Bronx on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. Chicago won the series versus the Minnesota Twins with a 2-1 standing after a 2-1 victory in the finale on Wednesday. The White Sox will be facing the New York Yankees in the next series to start on Friday. The Chicago White Sox managed to take the opening game at 16-4 on Monday but failed in the tough Game 2 loss at 4-5 on Tuesday. However, the White Sox bounced back and won the final game at 2-1 on Wednesday. Starting Pitcher Lucas Giolito controlled the match with only 2 hits and one earned run allowed but granted three walks while striking out 11 batters in the victory.

