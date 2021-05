With new management and an updated title sponsor in the Quebec insurance company Beneva, the Montreal Marathon is set to make its return later this year, and organizers are focused solely on planning an in-person race. The event, which has been a part of the Montreal running scene for decades (this year’s race will be the 30th edition of the run), was cancelled in 2020, but Sébastien Arsenault — the CEO of Événements GPCQM, the new parent company of the marathon — is confident that he and his team can make it work this year. The race’s new name is the Marathon Beneva de Montréal, and it is set for September 25 and 26.