Deputies search for missing Osceola County teen

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a missing 15-year-old from Osceola County.

Deputies are looking for Jaime Ashanti Major, who was last seen in the area of the Sherwood Forest Mobile Home Park near Kissimmee around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Major was last seen wearing a bright multicolored jacket, black shorts with a white strip down the side and yellow crocs.

If you have any information concerning Major’s whereabouts, contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or call 911.