Getting called to the office is about to have a different meaning at South Central, where high school principal Ben Anderson has also been named the girls basketball coach. "I guess the easiest answer is I'll always be both," Anderson said of his dual titles. "Early on in the (search) process, several people poked at me about it, they joked about the possibility. I do miss coaching. The principal role obviously keeps me very busy, so I wasn't sure it was feasible. I was still thinking my way through it. I just let the process work itself through and see where we were at."