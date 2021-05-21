Chic Aeon : 52 Colors - Week 27 Emerald

With inside dining and dinner parties back on the menu from 17 May, the sartorial question on many people’s minds is what to wear. Some are going to want to dress up to the nines, but others may want to effortlessly ease their way into party wear. Is it possible to be glamorous and comfortable? Can you really elevate loungewear to luxe level? The answer is most definitely yes. Exquisite silks and bold prints are perfect for when you want to up the style ante but still feel relaxed. Slip into a chic pair of mules, add some statement earrings, and you’re ready to host within minutes. Best of all, no more wriggling out of a tight dress once the night is over – you can just kick off your heels and fall straight into bed… Win, win!