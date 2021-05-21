newsbreak-logo
Chic Aeon : 52 Colors - Week 27 Emerald

Cover picture for the article"Well the good news is that most all of the color swatches for emerald green are very close to each other, so at least there is agreement. Emerald is apparently "cooler" (towards blue rather than yellow) of just plain green which we have tackled and tamed -- well, I hope so anyway. It is very close to "teal". Since green have been problematic for me I am guessing this may be a tricky color, but hopefully something is hiding in my inventory." Read more on the blog.

Colorful Faucets

BLANCO has relaunched its Linus kitchen faucet collection with new full-color finishes. The updated faucet has been re-engineered to clean using less water, boasting a water-efficient 1.5 gpm flow rate. The sleek low-profile style, fully insulated pull-out handspray and angular design of the Linus is in keeping with modern design principles. The faucet’s new colors match all nine Silgranit sink colors, and provide further options with two metal finishes – Chrome and PVD Steel. In addition to the Linus changing from dual finish to full color refresh, BLANCO is adding two brand new hues across its entire faucet offering: Coal Black, a matte black accent, and Concrete Gray, a soft shade of dove gray.
Gardeningfox9.com

Pops of flowers and color for shade

Shady areas can be a limiting challenge for even the most seasoned gardeners when it comes to spring flowers. Garden Guy Dale K has his picks for flowers and color that not only bloom in the shade but will actually thrive as well.
Interior DesignDomaine

50 Chic Home Décor Ideas That Fit Any and Every Design Style

Decorating a home can be an incredibly involved process—especially if you’re doing it from top to bottom. But, even sprucing up a spare corner can get stressful if you’re not sure where to begin. In moments like these, it pays to stock up on home décor inspiration. Because even if someone else’s space doesn’t look exactly like yours, you may end up with an idea worth trying in your home.
Shoppingdwell.com

19 Chic Wall Hooks That Start at $1.99 a Pop

Stow your keys, scarves, and tote bags in style. Whether mounted in the entryway or lined up in the bathroom, wall hooks are a versatile storage solution that can add a surprising amount of personality and polish. Punch up the utility of any room with the options below, which start at a very reasonable $1.99—though, of course, there are always temptations to splurge.
Lockport, NYPosted by
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

A splash of color

The artwork wasn't going to last long but eager artists made their way out to Cornerstone CFCU Arena’s Kenan Rink on Wednesday to give it a last makeover in whatever colors they wanted. Between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., interested individuals were doled out paints and brushes with the option to paint whatever they wanted.
Apparelathriftymom.com

Vintage Style Swimsuit with Skirt

This Vintage Style Swimsuit with Skirt has such good reviews and comes in a variety of fun colors and prints. Order HERE —-> Vintage Sailor Pin Up Swimsuit Retro One Piece Skirtini Cover Up Swimdress. 82% Nylon, 18% Elastane. Drawstring closure. Sizes(recommend):Small:US6 Medium:US8 Large:US10 X-Large:US12 XX-Large:US14 XXX-Large:US16 4XL:US18 5XL:US20 6XL:US22.
LifestyleRed Ted Art's Blog

DIY Paper Box Strawberry

Here is a DIY Gift Box idea with a difference – make a simple Paper Box Strawberry!! Who doesn’t love a cute Strawberry Craft? All you need is red and green paper and a little thread! We have created some handy Strawberry Gift Box Templates for you – if you find it easier to use those – but you can also use simple red and green paper and follow the easy instructions below.
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Playful Pastel Hair Salons

The Maria Nila Hair Salon in Stockholm received a full redesign, developed by ASKA architecture studio, that showcased the haircare brand's personality with a playful pastel theme. The hair salon, which serves as the brand's headquarters as well as Maria Nila's personal living space, now invites customers in with a series of plexiglass archways that look like dripping haircare products.
GardeningJamestown Sun

Add red and purple colors to your garden

The season is now getting into full swing in the garden. With the past warm week, plants are starting to pop out of the ground and the ones that are already up are beginning to grow quickly. Add some rain to that in the near future and we will be looking really good.
Makeuplulus.com

3 Chic Ways to Brighten Up Your Look With Colorful Makeup

Brighter days are here, so it’s time to celebrate with bold, colorful makeup looks. After a long year of either staying home or masking up, nothing feels more appropriate–and optimistic–than infusing vibrant hues into your beauty routine. Summer is the season for adventure, right? So let’s have some fun!. Colorful...
Beauty & Fashionmomtrends.com

Stylish Beach Accessories for a Day in the Sun, Sand, and Surf

I've been coveting this Eugenia Kim sun hat that's been all over Instagram for the past two months. With a wide-brim and the words "Do Not Disturb" embroidered on the front, it's the ideal accessory for a quiet day of reading on the beach. Built-in shade, some peaceful privacy, and a side of fabulousness—sign. me. up.
Home & Gardenmakeuseof.com

10 Creative and Fun DIY Nightlight Projects to Tackle This Summer

Have you been thinking of refreshing your home without breaking the bank? Well, here’s some good news for you. DIY nightlight projects will help you add a personal touch to your home for cheap. Creating nightlights yourself gives you the freedom to choose your preferred design, color, material, and other...
LifestyleSole Collector

Bape Has a Colorful Set of Bape Stas Dropping Next Week

This season is set to be a busy one for fans of the Bape Sta. With plenty of inline pairs that have already hit shelves in recent weeks, A Bathing Ape has another collection of styles arriving soon. Shown here is the latest “Color Camo Combo” pack designed to satisfy...
Designers & Collectionscoveteur.com

This Australian Designer Is a Master of Easy Summer Style

Welcome to our How to Shop Like series, where we spotlight personalities within the fashion industry and take a deeper look at their personal relationships with fashion and how they shop—think all the best insider tips and tricks. This week we're chatting with designer and founder of Holiday the Label, Emma Mulholland.
Interior Designhomecrux.com

Snarkitecture and Gufram Remake Broken Series Furniture in Pink Shade

New York design studio Snarkitecture and Italian design brand Gufram have launched an expansion to their 2017 Broken Series. The collection comprising mirror and a stone-like bench has been revisited in new bubblegum pink shade. All the pieces are made of polyurethane refined entirely by hand by Gufram’s craftsmen, so every object is unique.
Home & Gardenitinyhouses.com

28′ Grand Teton is a Majestic Tiny Home That Sleeps 8

A beautiful tiny home named after breathtaking mountains? Of course, I am interested! This tiny home from Tiny Mountain Houses is one of their core models that is easily customized and designed to sleep up to 8 people comfortably. If you’ve been looking for a larger model that is more versatile for your needs, then this is the home for you!
Appareltatler.com

Luxe silk loungewear that’s chic enough to party in

With inside dining and dinner parties back on the menu from 17 May, the sartorial question on many people’s minds is what to wear. Some are going to want to dress up to the nines, but others may want to effortlessly ease their way into party wear. Is it possible to be glamorous and comfortable? Can you really elevate loungewear to luxe level? The answer is most definitely yes. Exquisite silks and bold prints are perfect for when you want to up the style ante but still feel relaxed. Slip into a chic pair of mules, add some statement earrings, and you’re ready to host within minutes. Best of all, no more wriggling out of a tight dress once the night is over – you can just kick off your heels and fall straight into bed… Win, win!
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Brain Dead and Kerbi Urbanowski Craft Stained Glass Clocks

Brain Dead constantly spins psychedelic wonder into granola-y clothing and quirky kicks alike, filtering an impressively frequent stream of future classics through its contemporary, backwards-looking lens to affect all manner of lifestyle essentials. Late last month, it introduced a striking collectible in partnership with artist Kerbi Urbanowski, whose inimitable stained glass artworks shaped a series of clocks in the form of Brain Dead's head logo, free from any of those pesky, distracting time-telling details.
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

The Most-Searched-For Front Door Color Also Adds the Most Value

Painting your front door is always a good idea. On top of the fact that it’s an easy project to DIY and can elevate your overall curb appeal, the change has the potential to increase your home’s value. In fact, as we learned from a Zillow report last fall, a house with a glossy black door can sell for up to $6,000 more than similar properties. And it turns out, everyone’s caught onto the bright idea: According to new intel from Google, the most-searched-for front door color in 2021 so far is black. Red and blue, two other tried-and-true classics that look good on anything from a century-old Craftsman to a mid-century bungalow, were the second and third most popular searches.