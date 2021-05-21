newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

DIVISION III GOLF ALL-STARS

By Andy Morales
allsportstucson.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Morales was recognized by the AIA as the top high school reporter in 2014, he was awarded the Ray McNally Award in 2017, a 2019 AZ Education News award winner and he has been a youth, high school and college coach for over 30 years. He was the first in Arizona to write about high school beach volleyball and high school girls wrestling. His own children have won multiple state high school championships and were named to all-state teams. Competing in hockey, basketball, baseball and track & field in high school, his unique perspective can only be found here and on AZPreps365.com. Andy is the Southern Arizona voting member of the Ed Doherty Award, recognizing the top football player in Arizona, and he was named a Local Hero by the Tucson Weekly for 2016. Andy was named an Honorary Flowing Wells Caballero in 2019 and he is a member of the Amphi COVID-19 Blue Ribbon Committee. Contact Andy Morales at amoralesmytucson@yahoo.com.

allsportstucson.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Southern Arizona#Baseball Teams#Field Hockey#College Hockey#Pusch Ridge Coach#Pusch Ridge Freshman Of#Empire Daniel Hilton#Andrada Polytechnic#Empire Fourth#Aia#The Ray Mcnally Award#Az Education News#The Ed Doherty Award#The Tucson Weekly#All State Teams#Golfer#Contact Andy Morales#Fr#Mica Mountain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportsusalaxmagazine.com

USA Lacrosse Magazine Announces Division III Men's All-Americans

USA Lacrosse Magazine announced Thursday its 2021 Division III Men’s All-Americans, a list compiled by staff and contributors, with input from college coaches and other sources. Salisbury, the No. 3 team in the Nike / USA Lacrosse Division III Top 20 in the last update on May 10, received seven...
Rootstown Township, OHrecord-courier.com

Rootstown is No. 1 seed for Division III baseball tournament

Rootstown and Garfield earned the No. 1 and No. 3 seeds, respectively, for the upcoming OHSAA Division III baseball tournaments. The voting was released Saturday by the OHSAA's Northeast District Board. The draw will be conducted and announced Sunday afternoon. Rootstown (16-1), South Range (13-6), Garfield (15-6) and Berkshire (13-5)...
Basketballaransaspassprogress.com

All Star results

Congratulations goes out to 2 of our Panther athletes for their performances in All Star Basketball games this weekend. Senior Christian ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Sioux City, IAkiwaradio.com

GPAC All-Conference Golf Teams

Sioux City, Iowa — Sam Knight from Morningside has been named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Women’s Golfer-of-the-year and headlines the 2020-21 GPAC Women’s Golf All-Conference team. Knight claimed overall medalist honors for the GPAC Championships with a 72-hole score of 305 (+15) to out distance the field. Jonny Douglas from Morningside has been named the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Men’s Golfer-of-the-year and headlines the 2020-21 GPAC Men’s Golf All-Conference team. Douglas claimed overall medalist honors for the GPAC Championships with a 72-hole score of 290 (+2) to out distance the field.
Footballleadercourier-times.com

All-Star game set

Three Dakota Valley football players will be on the roster of the Red Team for the South Dakota High School All-Star game Saturday, June 12 at 1 p.m. at the DakotaDome. Selected were Chayce Montagne, who will play next year at Midland University; Ryan Dodds, who will play next year at Northwestern College; and Kobey June, who has not announced any post-high school sports plans.
Salisbury, MDWMDT.com

Gulls fall in longest game in Division III history

SALISBURY, Md- The Salisbury(20-4) baseball team dropped a marathon contest, falling 7-6 in 23 innings to Southern Virginia. The Gulls led 3-1 in the fifth inning on Friday, before a rain delay would push the finish to Saturday. On Saturday–Salisbury would watch a 4-1 lead evaporate, with the Knights tying the game at 5-5 in the eighth.
College Sportsuslaxmagazine.com

NCAA Announces Division III Men's Lacrosse Tournament Selections

The NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2021 DIII men’s lacrosse championship. The championship provides for a 31-team tournament. First round competition will be held on Saturday, May 15 with the winners advancing to play in the second round on Sunday, May 16. The eight remaining teams will play in the quarterfinals on Saturday, May 22 with the winners advancing to play in the semifinals on Sunday, May 23.
Waco, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Trinity Christian baseball advances to TAPPS Division III state final

WACO — Nathan Taylor and Cadon Everett combined to throw a two-hitter as Trinity Christian held off Colleyville Covenant Christian 2-1 in a TAPPS Division III baseball state semifinal Thursday at the Waco ISD Athletic Complex. Taylor pitched 5⅓ innings, allowing no earned runs on two hits with eight strikeouts...
College Sportsamateurgolf.com

Illinois Wesleyan, Will Hocker win Division III titles

Illinois Wesleyan won its second straight NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Championship on Friday in wire-to-wire fashion at the Speidel Jones Course at Oglebay Resort and Golf Club in Wheeling, West Va. The Titans finished with a 22-over team score of 1155 for the 72-hole event, which was good for...
College Sportsuslaxmagazine.com

Four New Teams Crash Nike / US Lacrosse Division III Men's Top 20

The bracket is out. Let the mayhem begin. Stevenson barely made the cut after a stunning shutout in the MAC Commonwealth championship game, while RIT earned the lone bye week in the bracket. Meanwhile, No. 1 ranked Tufts matches up against stateside rival Babson. The Pool C bids made things...
Salisbury, MDRoanoke Times

In the region: SVU wins longest Division III baseball game ever

SALISBURY, Md. — Southern Virginia won the longest game in NCAA Division III baseball history Saturday, upsetting third-ranked Salisbury 7-6 in 23 innings. The previous record was a 21-inning game. Will Parker hit an RBI single in the top of the 23rd to give SVU (1-22, 1-14 Coast To Coast...
GolfTopeka Capital-Journal

Washburn golf third after opening round of NCAA Division II Championships

Washburn couldn't have asked for a much better start to the NCAA Division II Golf Championships on Monday. Led by a 1-under 71 from Ian Trebilcock and a 1-over 73 from Andrew Beckler, the Ichabods posted a team score of 12-over 300 that has them right in the hunt for the national title. Washburn is tied for third with Texas A&M-Commerce, just five shots off the lead set by Arkansas Tech (295) and one behind second-place Georgia Southwestern (299).