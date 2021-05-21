newsbreak-logo
Storm briefly floods Laguna Madre area

By Editor
portisabelsouthpadre.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlooding, debris and down traffic lights greeted Laguna Madre residents Wednesday afternoon as a large storm made a brief pass through the area. The storm traveled from Hidalgo County to Cameron County during the early morning hours of May 19, moving up to Willacy County before moving down to the coast, nearly three inches of rain in Port Isabel and less than three hours, according to weather.gov. Tornado warnings and watches were issued for north Willacy County.

www.portisabelsouthpadre.com
