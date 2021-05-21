Storm briefly floods Laguna Madre area

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cameron; Willacy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Cameron County in deep south Texas Eastern Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 325 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Harlingen, San Benito, Los Fresnos, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, Los Indios, Arroyo City, Laureles, La Paloma, Brownsville, Rio Hondo High School, Lozano, Rio Hondo Elementary School, Rio Hondo Junior High School, Rio Hondo City Hall, Santa Monica, Palmer Laasko Elementary, Library Memorial Middle School, Porfirio and Holly Beach. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.