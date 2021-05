“We always came back to Charlestown for some reason.”. The first time I ever met her, she walked into my office at the Job Corps in New Albany. She was the tiniest thing and cute as a button. She had the most serious and mature demeanor. Barely out of her teens she wanted to talk to me about her brother. He had a minor scrape with the law. He was not making it in high school. She was worried about his future. She was three years older. She says she often refers to him as her first child.