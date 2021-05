ANN ARBOR, MI – Hundreds of Washtenaw Community College graduates and their families were on campus Saturday morning to take part in a drive-thru graduation ceremony. Graduates from both 2020 and 2021 were invited to the parade and received their diplomas from WCC President Rose Bellanca in their vehicles as nearly 100 faculty and community members congratulated them. After receiving their degrees, graduates and their families took pictures at stations in the parking lot and celebrated the day with their peers.