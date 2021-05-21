newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

East Anglia's wealthiest people revealed in the Sunday Times Rich List

By Matthew Earth
stowmarketmercury.co.uk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Anglia’s richest person saw her wealth increase by £900million last year, according to the latest edition of the Sunday Times Rich List. Kirsten Rausing, who owns a third of multinational company Tetra Laval, tops the list for both Suffolk and East Anglia with a net worth of £13billion. The...

www.stowmarketmercury.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Evans
Person
Arthur Guinness
Person
Ed Sheeran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Anglia#Sunday Times Rich List#Food Packaging#Uk#Wealth#Tetra Laval#Swedish#The Jockey Club#Bgl Group#Irish#Hewlett Packard#Walsham Le Willows#Ipswich Town#Cheveley Park Stud#Suffolk#Estate Agency Foxtons#Tops#Elveden Hall#American Investors#Halesworth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
Economyledburyreporter.co.uk

Herefordshire town named 'most enterprising' in the UK

A HEREFORDSHIRE town has been named the most enterprising place in the UK during the coronavirus lockdowns, according to new research. New research using the government’s free company data product determined the most enterprising UK towns and cities since the start of the first lockdown. Kington was found to be...
Economyinternationalinvestment.net

UK rich list reveals Peter Hargreaves is worth £2.4bn in pandemic year

The well-known and long established Sunday Times UK Rich List published today (21 May) reveals a cluster of names from the world of finance in the top 100 of 250, including Peter Hargreaves, Leonie Schroder and family, Richard Branson and family and the Sri and Gopi Hinduja and family. The...
Food & Drinksjust-drinks.com

Molinari moves to Mangrove in UK distribution switch

Italian sambuca brand owner Molinari has changed UK distributor. The company said today that Mangrove is to handle its portfolio in the UK on- and off-premise. Mangrove replaces Molinari's previous UK distributor, Paragon Brands, which last month sold a majority stake to French spirits group Maison Villevert. CEO Mario Molinari...
Real EstateTelegraph

The best value commuter towns for London's first-time buyers

Shut out of the lending market and desperate for more space, it is little surprise that the proportion of first-time buyers in London has fallen. But where should reluctant renters turn their attention to if they want a bargain in commuting distance of the capital?. Only 17pc of purchases in...
LifestyleThe Guardian

Sherwood, Snowdonia and the Solent: seven great UK escapes to make now

Despite being only 38,000 hectares in size, the Isle of Wight – a short zip across the Solent from southern England – punches above its weight for outdoor pursuits. Pretty Bembridge, on the island’s eastern tip, is a brilliant jumping-off point for a range of adrenaline-fuelled activities. After kicking off the day with a killer sunrise from the balcony at the historic Bembridge Coast Hotel, head to the harbour to try stand-up paddleboarding with Tackt-Isle, or visit nearby St Helens for a kayaking adventure. Alternatively, whoosh along the coast aboard a rigid inflatable boat with Bembridge Powerboat Training, or, if you prefer, do a slow-paced beach-hop. The Isle of Wight has more than 60 miles of beaches – many of them award-winning – and as well as Bembridge’s three pebbly offerings, Ryde and Sandown’s golden stretches are in easy reach.
Industryledburyreporter.co.uk

Largest cruise ship built for UK arrives in Southampton

The largest cruise ship built for the UK market arrives in Southampton on Sunday ahead of its naming ceremony. P&O Cruises’ Iona has 17 passenger decks, creating capacity for 5,200 holidaymakers before social distancing is taken into account. She will be used by the operator for its summer season of...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

300-piece porcelain breakfast service made for Queen Victoria's first visit to Scotland will go under the hammer with offers starting at £80,000

A porcelain breakfast service ordered by a marquess to honour Queen Victoria on her first visit to Scotland will go under the hammer next week. John Campbell, 2nd Marquess of Breadalbane, had the set of nearly 300 pieces made as part of a massive upgrading at Taymouth Castle in Perthshire ahead of the royal visit from September 7-10 1842.
Food & Drinksluxuriousmagazine.com

Dan McGeorge is the Champion of Champions at the Great British Menu 2021

The North West of England has had more than its fair share of trials and tribulations over the past sixteen months. However, one bright spark has been the rise of Rothay Manor’s Dan McGeorge, and this has now culminated in the Liverpool chef taking the title of Champion of Champions on the Great British Menu.
BusinessBBC

Liberty Steel in £18m loan breach with Metro Bank

Metro Bank asked for early repayment of an £18m loan from the troubled steel group Liberty more than two years ago - and it is still waiting for its money. This revelation is another example of the financial pressures weighing on Liberty's owner GFG Alliance. The group's future has been...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

What Was British South American Airways?

Travel between the United Kingdom and South America may largely be restricted at the moment due to the complications of the pandemic. However, historically, there have been strong air connections between the two regions. A prime example of this is the formation of British South American Airways (BSAA). New requirements.
LifestyleThe Guardian

10 UK self-catering places to stay still available for the half-term holiday

Alrewas is the kind of village where roses grow over whitewashed walls and candlelit pubs serve good old-fashioned pints. This half-timbered cottage, just steps from the canal, has a patio with wrought-iron chairs. There are 150 acres to explore in the National Memorial Aboretum, just a walk away, with a sensory play garden, Children’s Wood and Stick Man trail, not to mention poignant history. The arboretum launched a new free augmented reality app in March and an Outdoor Escape challenge opens on 29 May. Drayton Manor theme park and Tamworth Snowdome are both within 20 minutes’ drive and it is half an hour to Boscobel House, which has just reopened after a major upgrade. Besides a Victorian farm, an interactive trail and the oak tree where Charles II hid, there’s a new hide-and-seek themed playground.
Retailgetlost.blog

Things to do in Beverley, East Yorkshire

Beverley is a pretty market town in East Yorkshire, located just a 25 minute drive from Hull. Beverley is a lovely Yorkshire destination for a day trip or weekend escape. In this guide I’ll share all of the top things to do in Beverley on your visit. This post contains...