Columbus, Ohio - Kate Smith shot a second-round 74 to lead the Nebraska women's golf team at the NCAA Columbus Regional on Tuesday. Smith, a fifth-year senior from Detroit Lakes, Minn., overcame a slow start that included bogeys on No. 10 and 11 to open the round before a double-bogey on No. 13 that pushed her to four-over-par through four holes. But the reigning Big Ten champion recovered to play the final 14 holes of the round at two-under-par. Her 74 (+2) on the demanding 6,358-yard layout of Ohio State's Scarlet Course allowed her to climb 30 spots up the leader board on Tuesday into a tie for 40th at 152. She opened the tournament with a 78 on Monday. She is just four strokes out of the top 20 in the field heading into Wednesday's final round.