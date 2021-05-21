newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dan Snyder may bring new WFT stadium to area by 2027. Here are the possible locations

FOX43.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder told TMZ that he is in the process of building a new stadium by 2027. According to TMZ, Snyder was in Los Angeles this week with 12 people eyeing the SoFi Stadium for inspiration on the possible stadium coming to the DMV. Snyder told TMZ that he has "big plans" for the building and was looking into the future.

www.fox43.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sofi Stadium#Stadiums#Sports Betting#American Football#Team Sports#Los Angeles#West Coast#Wft#Washington Football Team#Dmv#The Washington Post#D C Council#The Supreme Court#The Post#Landover#Sofi Stadium#This Week#Maryland Lawmakers#Md#Professional Sports Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
NFL
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLWashington Times

Ron Rivera, Dan Snyder donate $200K to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera said in a video Thursday that he and his wife Stephanie will make a $100,000 donation to the “Run Rich Run” fund that benefits St. Jude‘s Children Research Hospital, and owner Dan Snyder and his wife Tanya will match it. The $200,000 donation will...
NFLYardbarker

Washington War Room - Where Is Owner Dan Snyder? NFL Draft

On Thursday evening, the Washington Football Team proved they are changing the franchise for the better with another pick based off value over popularity. One thing that seemed to be missing from the puzzle was an important piece to the puzzle. Dan Snyder, WFT's controversial owner. Sources have confirmed to...
NFLYardbarker

Dan Snyder & Jason Wright Outline New Washington Stadium Vision

ASHBURN. -- Never count out Dan Snyder's vision and plans. Dan's the man — in terms of power, control and vision — for the Washington Football Team and its path. Snyder's legacy could be changed if the team continues to turn operations around; both on and off the field. It certainly will change if WFT can win a Super Bowl and then build or open a new football facility.
NFLoutkick.com

Dan Snyder Aiming For Big Changes To FedEx Field

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder is looking for a fresh start with a new “state of the art” stadium on the way for 2027. According to TMZ Sports, Dan Snyder is touring a number of other football stadiums to get inspiration for renovations at FedEx Field in Washington. In...
NFLYardbarker

WFT Finds Another New Executive for the D.C. Area

The Washington Football Team continues to retool their business operations as part of a nearly complete makeover by President Jason Wright. WFT has hired Will Misselbrook at their new Chief Creative and Digital Officer. The team announced the move on Tuesday morning and said that Misselbrook would oversee 'fan-centric content...
MLBchatsports.com

Report: A's to Explore Relocation Possibilities Amid Oakland Stadium Standoff

The Oakland Athletics "will start exploring the possibility of relocating with the blessing of Major League Baseball" because of difficulties in getting a new stadium in Oakland, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The A's have a lease at Oakland Coliseum through 2024. Passan shared a statement from MLB in which...
NFLNBC Sports

Daniel Snyder, Jason Wright touring stadiums with plan to open new one in 2027.

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder and president Jason Wright are on a road trip designed to inform their thoughts on a new home. Snyder and Wright led a group from the organization to check out SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Snyder told TMZ that it is part of “making big plans” for a new stadium of their own. The tour will hit other stadiums in the U.S. and go on to Europe to see what Snyder calls the “best of the best” the sports world has to offer.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Rumor On Possible WWE SummerSlam Location

As previously reported, this year’s SummerSlam is scheduled for Sunday, August 22. The location for the PPV has not been confirmed yet, but it has been reported that WWE has considered outdoor stadium settings in Texas and Phoenix, Arizona. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed...
NFLPosted by
Washington Football Team on FanNation

How Washington Can Be The NFL's No. 1 Defense

Offense wins games but defense win championships. Or, that's the formula for coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team for the 2021 season, at least. Washington is looking to contend in the NFC East - and win it again - thanks to a star-studded defense. Rivera made sure over the past two seasons to solidify each level and create little room for errors overall.
MLBnewstalkflorida.com

The A’s Relocation Tour Starts In Las Vegas

This is not the first time Las Vegas has gone after an MLB franchise. The Oakland Athletics-Major League Baseball dog and pony show will land in Las Vegas next week as A’s officials plan to visit the city and assess the Las Vegas market as part of the MLB’s nudge to get Oakland’s attention and pony up money for needed infrastructure for a new Oakland baseball park. The A’s tour begins in a city that started going after some form of Major League Baseball in 1999. Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman talked to a number of Major League Baseball team executives trying to convince them to move spring training operations to his city. Goodman failed. During 2003 and 2004 Las Vegas officials met with Major League Baseball about moving the then-MLB owned Montreal Expos to the desert market. MLB cut a deal with Washington, DC politicians and moved the team there in 2005. Goodman’s staff also tried to lure Florida Marlins owners Jeffrey Loria to the desert and failed. Loria ended up with public financing for a new Marlins ballpark at the site of the old Orange Bowl in Miami. In 2005, Goodman predicted that Las Vegas would have a Major League Baseball team by 2011.
Restaurantsmwakilishi.com

Kenyan-American Businessman Kevin Onyona Aims to Set Up 50 Restaurants Across the US

Kevin Onyona, a Kenyan entrepreneur based in the US has revealed plans to set up 50 restaurants across the US. Speaking recently on Alex Chamwada’s Daring Abroad show, Onyona said the ambitious plan of expanding his business is still on course despite setbacks occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurateur currently operates two restaurants in Maryland and Washington, DC.
Politicswtmj.com

D.C. Statehood brings possibility of change to American Flag

MILWAUKEE- Stars and stripes, forever. Maybe. As the US Senate debates the validity of Washington D.C. becoming the 51st state, the American flag would be in line for its first makeover in 60 years. Since its inception the American flag has gone through 26 iterations with a varying number of...
NFLSilicon Valley

Photos: Marshawn Lynch selling East Bay mansion for $5.275 million

Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch is selling his Point Richmond waterfront mansion for $5.275 million, reports Realtor.com. The 7,039-square-foot modern property, which has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, features high windows and stunning bay views. It also sports a game room, chef’s kitchen and water access, among many other amenities.